Facebook Parent Meta Opens First Physical Retail Store in Burlingame

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

Facebook parent company Meta opened its first physical retail store Monday in Burlingame.

The social network and tech giant says the store will feature interactive demos showing customers how its hardware products work.

According to the company blog, products on display include Meta Portal, a video calling device; Ray-Ban Stories, a pair of Ray-Ban glasses equipped with built-in capabilities for taking photos and videos, making calls and listening to music; and Meta Quest 2, an immersive virtual reality device.

The 1,550-square-foot store is located on Meta's Burlingame campus at 322 Airport Blvd., near the company's Reality Labs headquarters.

The store will be open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Customers also can find the products through a new "Shop" tab on Meta.com, according to the blog.

