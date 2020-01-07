Facebook, YouTube Make Changes in Fight vs. Online Manipulation

Facebook says it's banning "deepfake" videos as it steps up efforts to fight online manipulation.

The Menlo Park-based social network said Monday that it's beefing up its policies to remove the false but realistic clips created with artificial intelligence. However, the company said the new rules won't include parody or satire or clips edited just to change the order of words.

Read Facebook's blog post

The exceptions underscore the balancing act Facebook faces as it struggles to stop the spread of online misinformation and "fake news" while also respecting free speech and fending off allegations of censorship.

YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, also is making changes to its privacy policy after settling with federal regulators for violating rules on collecting data from minors.

Going forward, there will be no targeted ads in videos created for children and the comments section is turned off for kids' videos as well as live chats.

"The more that you're able to talk with your kids about using good judgment on YouTube, the better," said Jim Steyer, founder of Common Sense Media. "The fact that there are no longer the comments and some of the other things that can veer in the wrong direction is a positive step."