Ed Sheeran's show at Levi's Stadium breaks its attendance record

Ed Sheeran’s performance at Levi’s stadium Saturday broke the event space’s attendance record, according to 49ers President Al Guido. It’s an impressive feat for a summer which has already seen Beyoncé and Taylor Swift stopping by the stadium.

In a statement, Guido wrote: “This stadium has been open for nearly 10 years and last night Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics tour - with its center round stage - broke the stadium’s attendance record. We’d like to thank the fans and staff who made this show amazing, and of course Ed for putting on a terrific performance.”

Guido also said he had “zero doubt” that the large crowd also benefitted local businesses and hotels.

When asked for an exact number, the 49ers said they were still adding up the totals which would take some time.

