Several earthquakes shake far north coast region of California but no harm reported

Epicenter of 4.8 magnitude earthquake in Northern California.
USGS

Several earthquakes shook the far northern coast region of California early Monday but authorities received no reports of harm from the jolts.

A magnitude 4.8 quake struck beneath wilderness 33.7 miles (54.4 kilometers) south of the city of Eureka at 3:20 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It was followed by a magnitude 4.1 offshore quake at 3:31 a.m. about 18 miles (29 kilometers) west-southwest of Eureka, a port city roughly 225 miles (362 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

Two smaller quakes also occurred on- and offshore.

There were no reports of damage or injuries from the morning’s earthquake activity, said Samantha Karges, public information officer for the Humboldt County Sheriffs Office.

Humboldt County has about 136,000 residents and is in a part of the state that has a long history of large earthquakes, including a destructive magnitude 6.4 quake in December 2022.

