4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes off Northern California coast

The earth continues to shake off the coast of Northern California days after a 7.0 quake rocked the area, with the latest temblor registering a 4.2 magnitude early Tuesday.

The earthquake centered in the Pacific Ocean about 46 miles southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County struck at 5:01 a.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It's just one of several moderate earthquakes centered in the same general area over the past several days after a 7.0 magnitude quake triggered a tsunami warning along a large portion the Pacific Coast last Thursday.

That shaker also set off hundreds of aftershocks in the ensuing days, including dozens with moderately strong magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.3, USGS data shows.

In a 24-hour span as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, at least 18 earthquakes had registered 2.5 magnitude or higher, peaking with the 4.2 shaker at 5:01 a.m.

