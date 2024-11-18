E. coli infections linked to organic carrots from Central California farm

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a crucial warning about a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to California carrots.

To date, 39 people across 18 states have been infected with E. coli, 15 of whom have been hospitalized. At least three reported cases of illness related to carrots have emerged in California.

At least one person has died in connection to the carrots, according to the CDC.

According to Todd Engstrom, an adjunct professor and food safety expert at San Jose State University, e-coli comes from animal intestines.

"It's quite easily killed if you cook it at 150 degrees, but once it gets into raw products and those products are not washed properly, it leads to problems which can include diarrhea, fever and more severe symptoms," Engstrom said.

Officials said organic whole and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms, based in Bakersfield, are linked to the outbreak. The whole carrots alone are sold under 15 different names, including Bunny Luv and O-organics.

Grimmway Farms voluntarily recalled the implicated carrots, but warned that consumers might have them in their kitchens. Additionally, the company said people who purchased its organic carrots between August and November should throw them out and sanitize any surfaces they may have touched.

Illnesses have been reported in Washington, Oregon, California, Wyoming, Colorado, Texas, Minnesota, Missouri, Arkansas, Michigan, Ohio, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The outbreak follows another E. coli outbreak linked to slivered onions at McDonald's across the country. The onions were traced to Taylor Farms in Salinas and sickened more than 100 customers.