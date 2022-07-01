Dozens Celebrate Independence Day as New US Citizens

Dozens of new Americans are celebrating this Independence Day a little early by becoming U.S. citizens.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services held a special ceremony Friday at the USS Hornet Museum in Alameda where 50 brand new citizens from 25 countries were sworn in.

“How fitting it is that we are celebrating your naturalization on the USS Hornet just a few days before we celebrate our nation's Independence Day,” said Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft of Alameda. “The path to citizenship can be a long one and I am in awe of your perseverance and the commitment you have already shown to this country.”

Immigration services will be holding these ceremonies at historic venues all across the country over the next week to celebrate America's 246th birthday.