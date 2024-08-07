Dueling docuseries on Scott Peterson murder case set for August release

As convicted murderer Scott Peterson's defense team continues to bid for a new trial, dueling docuseries from Peacock and Netflix taking different angles on the case are set for release later this month.
Netflix docuseries "American Murder: Laci Peterson" will debut Aug. 14, and Peacock's "Face to Face With Scott Peterson" is set to drop on Aug. 20. Both feature new details from the 22-year-old case that made international headlines.
