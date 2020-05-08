DMV Extends Learner’s Permits for Teens and Other New Drivers

Addressing a frequent question from concerned teenagers and their families, the California Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday extended the validity of existing learner's permits by several months.

"Driver license permits expiring between March and June 30, 2020 are extended six months or to a date 24 months from the date of application, whichever is earlier," DMV said in a news release. "Commercial learner’s permits expiring between March and June 2020 are now valid through June 30, 2020. The extensions require no individual action on the part of drivers."

It's welcome news for many NBC Bay Area viewers who have contacted us to share their anxiety over not being able to get a driver's license during the pandemic.

V.K., a driving learner in San Francisco, told us last week she worried about her permit expiring.

"How do we take our behind the wheel driving test while we are under quarantine?" She said. "My permit will expire in July. I doubt the quarantine will be lifted then. I was originally supposed to take my test in March, but we were in quarantine."

Learner's permit holders like V.K. can continue to practice the rules of the road, even if their permit's expiration date has passed. DMV says it has informed law enforcement about the change.

The extension gives much-needed time to arrange an in-person driving test, which is required to get a driver's license. DMV reopened several of its offices statewide on Friday, but long lines are expected as thousands of Californians attempt to address in-person service issues.