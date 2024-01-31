Denny's closes Oakland location due to safety concerns

Oakland’s only Denny’s restaurant has closed for good.

The restaurant, located in the 600 block of Hegenbeger Road, was shut down because of safety concerns, the company confirmed. Denny's corporate released the following statement Thursday morning:

"Denny’s has been honored to serve the Oakland community over the last 54 years. Closing a restaurant location is never an easy decision or one taken lightly. However, the safety and well-being of Denny’s team members and valued guests is our top priority. Weighing those factors, the decision has been made to close this location.

"Denny’s offers its heartfelt thanks to the team members and the local community for their love of the Denny’s brand; it has been a pleasure serving you. Team members who are able to relocate will be offered positions elsewhere, where available."

The area of Hegenbeger Road has been plagued by robberies and car break-ins.

Recently, a nearby In-N-Out Burger location made national headlines when the Southern California-based food chain announced it would be closing the location in March also because of safety concerns.

Starbucks, Black Bear Dinner and others have already closed in the same area.