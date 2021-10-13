Deadline Arrives for Workers at SF Restaurants, Gyms to Show Proof of Vaccination

Wednesday marked another milestone in San Francisco’s fight against COVID-19 and its return to normalcy as the deadline arrived for employees at certain businesses to submit proof of vaccination to the city's Department of Health.

The mandate is for people working at any business that serves food and drinks, recreation facilities or gyms. It also applies to hundreds of police officers and firefighters.

City officials have clearly stated that those employees who did not show proof of vaccination, could lose their job. Yet, over 100 city workers have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We have already worked with those various departments in order to not only rearrange schedules and move existing resources to those places, but also to speed up our hiring process for what could potentially be some vacancies," San Francisco Mayor London Breed said.

Mawuli Tugbenyoh human resources department at these city institutions said they have "seen a significant drop in the number of employees who previously told us they were vaccinated or have not notified the city of status."

The reality may change for many workers Thursday as they will be notified, if not yet vaccinated, that they will no longer be allowed to enter high risk facilities until they receive their COVID-19 shot.

"For employees who are required to be vaccinated today and for their job are needing to enter one of these high risk facilities and are not able to be reassigned temporarily, they will be put on paid administrative leave," XXX said.

In response to the new guidance, the San Francisco Police Officers Association issued a response saying in a statement that "this is nothing more than defunding the police masquerading as a vaccine mandate."

San Francisco's next pandemic-related deadline is Nov. 30, when city and county employees must submit proof of vaccination or face termination.