5 dead whales in the greater Bay Area in less than a week

Five gray whales have died in the greater Bay Area over the past week, bringing the region's 2025 whale death toll to 14, officials announced Wednesday.

The California Academy of Sciences and The Marine Mammal Center, which announced the deaths, said they have not responded to this many dead gray whales since 15 in 2021 and 14 in 2019.

The following information about the five recent whale deaths was provided by the California Academy of Sciences and The Marine Mammal Center.

DATE WHALE DESCRIPTION LOCATION CAUSE OF DEATH May 26 Suspected gray whale Alcatraz Undetermined (no necropsy performed) May 26 Gray whale Point Bonita Undetermined (no necropsy performed) May 22 Subadult female gray whale Berkeley Undetermined (no necropsy performed) May 22 Gray whale Fisherman’s Bay (Southeast Farallon Island) Undetermined (no necropsy performed) May 21 Yearling gray whale Bolinas Undetermined (partial necropsy conducted; inconclusive)

Of the 14 whale deaths this year, 13 were gray whales and one was a minke whale, officials said. The cause of death for three of the gray whales was determined to be a suspected or probable vessel strike. The cause of death for the other whales wasn't immediately known.

There has been an "unusually high" number of whale sightings in San Francisco Bay this year, according to officials. So far, 33 gray whales have been spotted, compared to just four gray whale sightings in 2024. About one-third of the whales this year have stayed in the Bay for at least 20 days. Their body conditions ranged from normal to emaciated.

Researchers are still trying to pinpoint a reason or reasons for the jump in sightings this year, officials said.

Gray whales are expected to linger in the Bay for roughly one to two more weeks before they continue on their northern migration, officials said.