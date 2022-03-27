San Francisco

Cruise Ship Docks in San Francisco After Multiple COVID-19 Cases

The Ruby Princess was supposed to leave Sunday afternoon for a 15-day cruise to Hawaii.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A cruise ship is back in San Francisco after some guests and crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

The incident happened on the Ruby Princess cruise ship, which returned to San Francisco Sunday morning, following a 15-day Panama Canal cruise.

The exact number of cases is not being released, but there were multiple cases reported amongst passengers and the crew.

The cruise line said 100% of the ship's crew has been vaccinated.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

All of the cases were either asymptomatic or involved minor symptoms.

The Ruby Princess was supposed to leave Sunday afternoon for a 15-day cruise to Hawaii but it’s still docked at the Port of San Francisco.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscocoronaviruscruise ship
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us