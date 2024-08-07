Technology

California professor creates a robot crossing guard

NBC Universal, Inc.

Could robots help solve the shortage of crossing guards at schools?

A California educator thinks so.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Fresno State associate professor Hovannes Kulhandjian has invented a potential solution with the cross bot. He said it uses multiple sensors and cameras to detect cars, cyclists, and pedestrians.

The CrossBot goes into the intersection and lets pedestrians know when it is safe to cross.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The professor said it is not meant to replace crossing guards, but can be used to fill in when one is not available. He is seeking a patent and expects the CrossBot will cost around $15,000.

San Francisco 8 hours ago

San Francisco police unveil new drone program

news 12 hours ago

Reddit reports better-than-expected results for second quarter as digital ad market improves

This article tagged under:

Technology
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us