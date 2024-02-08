New state-local partnership to crack down on East Bay crime

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Attorney General Rob Bonta are making a new legal push to crack down on crime in Oakland and Alameda County.

It follows the plan announced earlier this week to add 120 California Highway Patrol officers to boost security efforts in the East Bay.

The latest new partnership will help boost prosecution efforts.

The plan involves the use of attorneys from the California National Guard and state Department of Justice, adding more manpower to prosecute cases in Oakland and Alameda County tied to violent crimes, drug-related crimes and property crimes.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price in a statement Thursday says she welcomes the support.

"I welcome the support from the Governor in this fight against organized retail crime and the scourge of Fentanyl in our community," Price said. "I am assigning Alameda County career prosecutor Assistant DA Michael Nieto to represent my office in this collaborative effort."

Newsom added: "An arrest isn’t enough. Justice demands that suspects are appropriately prosecuted. Whether it's ‘bipping’ or carjacking, attempted murder or fentanyl trafficking, individuals must be held accountable for their crimes using the full and appropriate weight of the law."

Bonta said the East Bay is his home and he's committed to making sure the people of Oakland can live and work in a safe environment.