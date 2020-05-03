marriage license

Couples Can Obtain Marriage Licenses Remotely: Gov. Newsom Signs Order

By Sophia McCullough

Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order allowing Californians to obtain marriage licenses remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the executive order, which he signed Thursday, adults will be able to obtain a marriage license from their county clerk through live videoconferencing.

Both adults must be located within California and present photo identification during the videoconference. The marriage license will then be sent online or via email, according to Newsom's office.

Additionally, the state will recognize marriage ceremonies done via videoconference as long as both people are present and have at least one witness on the live videoconference.

Neither the person solemnizing the marriage nor any necessary witnesses need to be physically present within the state during the solemnization of marriage, under the order.

The order will be in place for the next 60 days for those who wish to be married during that time.

