CHP honors 3 Bay Area men for attempting to save life of car crash victim

The San Jose California Highway Patrol honored three men for attempting to save the life of a man involved in a car crash earlier this year.

The CHP got a call about a car crash back in January. That's when they said three men saw the car and checked on the driver who was passed out.

The men took him out of the car, two of them performed CPR on him while the third directed traffic.

Firefighters came eight minutes later and took over life saving efforts.

The driver passed at the hospital, but still, the CHP made sure to recognize the action the three men took to help.

"Someone was in need of help, we went into autopilot, and did what we were supposed to do. It's unfortunate he didn't make it. but we did what we can to give him the best chance possible," Stephen Cloud II, one of the CPR administrators, said.

The CHP says the men went above and beyond, when other people may have just driven past.