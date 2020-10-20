San Francisco

Celebration of Life for SF Firefighter Killed on Duty

A celebration of life for San Francisco firefighter-paramedic Jason Cortez took place Tuesday morning at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Cortez, 42, died Oct. 7 after he fell during a drill at a department training facility, officials said.

The son of a retired San Francisco firefighter, Cortez was married and had two children, SFFD said. He was a 13-year veteran of the department and was assigned to Station No. 3.

A memorial for San Francisco firefighter-paramedic Jason Cortez, who died while on duty Oct. 7, was preceded Tuesday morning by a procession to Oracle Park.

Tuesday's ceremony, open to invited guests only, started with SFFD members lining up outside Oracle Park at about 10 a.m. to receive Cortez and honor his family.

A procession began at about 10:30 a.m. at Duggan’s Serra Mortuary, proceeded along Interstate 280 to King Street and finished at Oracle Park's Second Street entrance.

The memorial started at about 11 a.m. and lasted about 1 hour and 45 minutes.

