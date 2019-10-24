Winds Fuel Fast-Moving Tick Fire in Canyon Country, Threatening Homes - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Winds Fuel Fast-Moving Tick Fire in Canyon Country, Threatening Homes

By Heather Navarro

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Watch Live Video From NBCLA.com

    A brush fire in Canyon Country was threatening structures and running downhill Thursday amid high winds and hot conditions, fire officials said.

    The brush fire, reported in the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road burned through more than 850 acres very rapidly Thursday afternoon by 2 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire officials said.

    One structure was already ablaze, as the line of fire quickly advanced on a home, with firefighters poised to protect it. 

    Meteorologists said Santa Ana winds were gusting 45-55 mph near the so-called Tick Fire. 

    Astronaut Shares Incredible Photos of Calif. Wildfires From Space

    [NATL] Astronaut Shares Incredible Photos of Calif. Wildfires From Space

    NASA Astronaut Randy Bresnik was asked on twitter if he could see the California wildfires from space. He shared these incredible photos.

    (Published Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017)

    The fire comes as some 80 homes were evacuated overnight in San Bernardino County as a 70-acre blaze forced road closures. A 10,000-acre blaze was also burning in the Bay Area

    Utility companies including SoCal Edison preemptively cut power to thousands of homes Thursday in an effort to diminish the threat of wildfires. See all locations here. 

    Refresh for updates. 

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices