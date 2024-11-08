Californians report receiving racist text messages after Election Day

People across the country, including parts of Northern California, reported receiving racist spam text messages in the days after the election.

Latoya Bufford of Sacramento said that while on a work trip in the Bay Area, her 16-year-old daughter received a text telling her to report to a plantation to pick cotton.

Bufford said her daughter's friends also received the message.

Thom Jensen reports.

"I said, 'Which students?' I said, 'Was it just the Black students?' and she said, 'Yes.' The part that really gets me is that not only was it only the Blacks students, but they are using her full name," Bufford said.

Several universities across the country have also confirmed that students on various campuses received similar messages.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating the messages.

"The FBI is now investigating racially motivated texts sent the day after the election, with many people, including college students, receiving messages directing them to "pick cotton at the nearest plantation," according to examples provided by recipients and confirmed to be real texts by the FBI," the agency said.

Bufford said she is grateful there is an investigation but is concerned about how those responsible for the texts obtained the full names and races of the recipients.

"They need to investigate it and put the hammer down on the individuals who are responsible because if they don't do anything, we're only empowering them to do something else," she said.