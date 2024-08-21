2024 DNC

California Love: Newsom, Pelosi help officially declare Kamala Harris as Democrats' presidential nominee

Legendary anthems from the Golden State could be heard in the background during California's time in the roll call

By Stephanie Guzman

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered the state's delegate votes to Vice President Kamala Harris, officially making her the party's presidential nominee.

Newsom was surrounded by members of the state's delegation, which included House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Maxine Waters.

"Kamala Harris has always done the right thing," Newsom said. "A champion for voting rights, civil rights, LGBTQ rights, the rights for women and girls. So, Democrats and Independents, it's time for us to do the right thing and make Kamala Harris the next president of the United States of America."

While Newsom was participating in the traditional roll call, DJ Cassidy at the convention stage was playing notable hip-hop songs representing the Golden State in the background.

California's introduction to the roll call was introduced with the beginning of "The Next Episode" by rap legends Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, before transitioning to the iconic West Coast anthem "California Love."

Two songs from Compton native Kendrick Lamar ("Alright" and "Not Like Us" ) also made the cut in California showing love to the Democrats' presidential nominee.

Watch the full California roll call at the DNC in the video player above.

