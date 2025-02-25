More than 900 Californians have died from the flu this season

Flu deaths are continuing to climb in California amid low vaccine rates.

According to the California Department of Public Health, more than 900 Californians have died this flu season. Most of the victims were over 64 years old.

At least 15 children have died. Four of them, died of the flu during the week of Feb. 15 alone.

Only about 47% of children have been vaccinated against the flu in California, the lowest since at least 2020.