California

More than 900 Californians have died from the flu this season

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Flu deaths are continuing to climb in California amid low vaccine rates.

According to the California Department of Public Health, more than 900 Californians have died this flu season. Most of the victims were over 64 years old.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

At least 15 children have died. Four of them, died of the flu during the week of Feb. 15 alone.

Only about 47% of children have been vaccinated against the flu in California, the lowest since at least 2020.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaHealth
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us