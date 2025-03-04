Gov. Newsom orders state employees to return to office on July 1

Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday mandating state employees to return to the office in person at least four days a week.

It’s a shift from a post-pandemic model that allows government employees to clock in remotely for most of the week.

California has more than 220,000 full-time state employees.

The policy change is expected to apply to about 40% of the workforce who are currently required to report to an office at least two days per week.

Kathoryn Coke, a state worker, said she chose to return to the office five days a week before Monday’s announcement.

“I haven't seen any benefit to my own personal productivity being in the office five days per week. And frankly, I have no idea where they're going to fit everyone,” she said. “Our floor is completely full on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.”

Under the order, state agencies and departments must develop plans to accommodate the increase of in-person work, Newsom said that bringing workers back into the office will improve collaboration within the state departments.

“I know one of the things they're going to say about us coming back. It's for collaboration purposes, but like honestly, we do a lot of collaboration on Microsoft Teams and that works great,” said Nathan, a state worker.

Since the COVID pandemic, the work-from-home model is one many have adapted to and enjoyed. NBC Bay Area’s Business and Tech Reporter Scott Budman said he expects more pushback.

“We have seen a whole bunch of people just get used to working from home and to their credit, getting the job done from home,” he said. “So, to be told they have to go back to the office and get in their cars and commute and sit in traffic is something people not only have gotten used to not doing but they’ve really appreciated not doing.”

But for businesses, it could offer a boost having employees working nearby.

The order does not apply to anyone hired under agreements to exclusively work from home.

The change is expected to take effect July 1.