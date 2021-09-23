California Considers COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Students 12 and Up

California public school students 12 and older could be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend classes in person.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state is considering the requirement during a Thursday morning media briefing.

The update from Ghaly comes after several school districts, including Oakland Unified and Los Angeles Unified, announced a similar mandate for students.

"We're watching the experience in Los Angeles, understanding what it means for students and families alike, staff as well, and watching as other counties consider the same," Ghaly said. "So, that conversation is happening certainly as part of what we're considering at the state, but no definitive action or decision is being made at the moment."

Ghaly said there is a "long tradition" in California and many other states, if not every state, of having student vaccination requirements.

"This is not something that is a new part of a conversation," he said. "There's been a long conversation about vaccines in schools and their role in protecting students. We, of course, are always looking at the data, understanding where there are opportunities to ensure that California's vulnerable, those who can be protected, are protected through getting vaccinations."