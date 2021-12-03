5 Plead Guilty in Retail Theft Scheme Targeting Bay Area Retailers: California AG

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday that five people have pleaded guilty in connection with what's believed to be one of the largest retail theft ring busts in state history.

The five people involved in the multi-million dollar scheme targeting Bay Area retailers pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, including conspiracy to commit organized retail theft, receiving stolen property and money laundering, according to Bonta.

"Smash and grabs, luxury store shakedowns, the pillaging of department stores, the organized retail theft we're seeing throughout the country and in California is unacceptable, let's be clear," Bonta said.

The lead defendant is scheduled to be sentenced to six years in state prison early next year, Bonta said.