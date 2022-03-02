Cain Velasquez Shot at, Rammed Truck Carrying Man Charged With Molesting Relative: DA

Former UFC star Cain Velasquez allegedly shot a man in a truck carrying another man who has been charged with molesting a young member of the mixed martial artist's family, officials said Wednesday.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the South Bay, according to officials. Velasquez, 39, allegedly fired into a truck carrying Harry Goularte – facing felony charges for allegedly molesting a 4-year-old child related to Velasquez – and two of Goularte's relatives, including his stepfather. Velasquez is also accused of ramming his truck into the truck carrying Goularte and his relatives, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

NBC Bay Area obtained exclusive video showing what appears to be Velasquez's truck after he allegedly rammed and started shooting at the truck carrying Goularte.

EXCLUSIVE: NBC Bay Area has obtained video showing what appears to be former UFC star Cain Velasquez's truck moments after he rammed and started shooting at a truck carrying a man accused of molesting one of Velasquez's family members. https://t.co/dMbk5w0BzT pic.twitter.com/vSvdDm6BJJ — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) March 3, 2022

Goularte was headed to get an electronic monitoring bracelet – a condition of his release from custody after being arraigned – when Velasquez allegedly attacked, the district attorney's office said.

Goularte's stepfather, 63, was shot once, but he is expected to survive.

After the shooting, Velasquez was stopped by Morgan Hill police near Madrone Avenue in Morgan Hill and arrested, the district attorney's office said. He faces several charges, including attempted murder.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family."

Velasquez made his first court appearance Wednesday. Through his attorney, he denied all allegations.

He was slated to be formally charged Wednesday, but his arraignment was put off until Monday. At that time, Velasquez will be officially charged and will also have his bail hearing.

Supporters of Velasquez showed up Wednesday outside the courthouse wearing T-shirts with #FreeCain written on them.

They plan to be a constant presence during any legal proceedings.

"It's all about let’s right now focus on getting him out on bail," family friend Erin McNabb said. "That’s what our focus is right now for him and his family."

Supporters of former #UFC star #CainVelasquez handing out #FreeCain’ t shirts outside #SJ courthouse and defend his alleged shooting at man accused in child molestation case who investigators say is relative of Velasquez. pic.twitter.com/pmqjYXucLL — Robert Handa (@RHandaNBC) March 2, 2022

Velasquez, driving a Ford pickup truck, allegedly first fired at the victims in their Chevrolet Silverado truck at about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Cochrane Road and Butterfield Boulevard in Morgan Hill, according to the district attorney's office. Goularte's stepfather was driving the Silverado.

During an 11-mile "high speed chase through busy streets" into South San Jose, Velasquez allegedly rammed his truck into the Silverado and fired multiple shots from his .40-caliber handgun, which was registered, according to the district attorney's office.

Goularte was not injured, the DA's office said. It wasn't immediately clear if the third person in the Silverado was hurt.

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

On Feb. 23, Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies responded to a day care in the 600 block of Powder Horn Court in San Martin after receiving a report about an alleged sexual assault involving a child.

After talking with the 4-year-old victim and other parties, investigators determined that a sexual assault had occurred, according to the sheriff's office. Goularte, accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile victim on "multiple occasions," was later arrested and booked on charges of lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14.

Goularte was arraigned Feb. 25 and released from custody without bail despite the district attorney's objections, the office said.

Under conditions of his release, he was told to remain in home detention in Morgan Hill, stay 100 yards away from any child under the age of 14 and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet, the district attorney's office said.