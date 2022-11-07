Cain Velasquez Back in Court for Preliminary Hearing

Former mixed martial arts champion Cain Velasquez was back in court Monday morning for a preliminary hearing.

The hearing was supposed to take place Oct. 17, but it was pushed back due to new evidence.

Back in August, Velasquez pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges.

Investigators say he shot into a pickup truck that was carrying a man accused of sexually assaulting one of his young relatives. That man was unharmed, but another man riding in the truck was struck by the gunfire.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC Bay Area learned a Morgan Hill police sergeant testified during Monday's hearing that he found at least five bullet holes on the side of the victim's truck.

That is something Velasquez's defense attorneys are challenging.

This is a developing story.