Bruce Lee Way: Oakland renames street in honor of martial arts legend

A martial arts icon now has his own street in Oakland.

On Monday afternoon, the city of Oakland unveiled “Bruce Lee Way.'' The street is located at the intersection of Broadway and Garnet.

The idea is to recognize the importance of Lee’s martial arts school, which was located nearby.

The school was dedicated to the teachings of Lee and his mentor James Yimm Lee.

Lee’s daughter Shannon, who spoke at the unveiling, said that her father was living in Oakland when he got his first big break.

"This area was such a huge development for him," she said. "Here is really where he gave birth to the idea of creating his own martial art.

Lee’s martial arts studio was demolished many years ago. A parking lot for a Toyota dealership is now in its place.

