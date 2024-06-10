Lake Tahoe

6 people, dog rescued from burning boat in Lake Tahoe

A boat burns in Lake Tahoe.
Six people and a dog were rescued from a burning boat in Lake Tahoe Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The boat caught fire near Cedar Flat in North Lake Tahoe, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

A good Samaritan boater rescued the dog and four of the people while a U.S. Coast Guard crew scooped up the other two people, the Coast Guard said.

The sheriff's office said the six people did not suffer any major injuries.

Crews extinguished the fire, but the boat eventually sank, the sheriff's office said.

