Bay Area residents blur their homes on Google Maps in fear of being robbed

Fear of being robbed is leading some homeowners to turn their homes’ online profile into a blur.

Specifically on Google Maps where, thanks to easy-to-use tools, you can blur your home online so it can't be seen or analyzed by would-be robbers.

Robbers who, according to cyber security executive Kristy Edwards, might be house-hunting online.

"So you might think of nice neighborhoods, you might look for nice cars parked outside, but why do you have to drive around and case the joint yourself if you can do it from the comfort of your own home?” she said.

Google, which already blurs out faces and license plates, makes it fairly easy to digitally blur your home.

All you have to do is find your home on Google Maps, click “report a problem” and submit your request to Google.