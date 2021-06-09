bear sighting

Black Bear Continues Making Its Rounds in East Bay Neighborhoods

By NBC Bay Area staff

The black bear that's been making the rounds in the East Bay, was spotted once again.

New security video from a home in Discovery Bay on Sunday shows the bear touring the neighborhood. 

The owner says it jumped the fence, and went for a swim in the backyard.

A Discovery Bay neighborhood is on high alert after a bear was spotted roaming in front of houses early Sunday morning.

It's believed to be the same bear seen last week in Oakley.

Fish and Wildlife says the bear may be venturing into neighborhoods because of recent wildfires and because the drought is forcing them to look farther for suitable habitats.

