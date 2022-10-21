San Jose State Football Player Fatally Struck by School Bus While Riding Scooter

A San Jose State University football player died Friday morning when he was struck by a school bus while riding an electric scooter near campus, officials said.

Camdan McWright, an 18-year-old freshman from Southern California, was struck at about 6:50 a.m. in the area of South 10th and East Reed streets, police said.

"We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning," San Jose State football coach Brent Brennan said in a statement. "Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed."

San Jose State University

There were 14 students, ranging in age from 14 to 17, on the bus at the time of the collision, but none of them were injured, according to the California Highway Patrol, which has jurisdiction over crashes involving school buses.

Citing a preliminary investigation, CHP Officer Ross Lee said McWright, who was riding a scooter north on 10th street, "traveled into the path of the bus" as it was heading east on Reed Street.

"Some witnesses on scene gave statements that the traffic traveling on Reed at the time had a green light, but that is still something that we will need to confirm and that'll be part of our investigation," Lee said.

The bus driver is cooperating with the investigation, Lee said.

Police initially said the victim was a bicyclist.

Counselors will be made available to students and student-athletes, the university said.

"The loss of our student is heartbreaking and devastating for our San José State community," university President Steve Perez said in a statement. "We grieve for Camdan, his family, friends, teammates, and the Spartan family. We grieve together and will provide all of the support that Camdan's family, our students and our football program require to help move through this tragic time."

San Jose State's next football game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday in New Mexico. As of late Thursday morning, the university said the contest "is still pending."

"SJSU will do what's best for the student-athletes," the university stated.

