Bay Area Universities Adjust Study Abroad Programs Over Coronavirus Concerns

A number of Bay Area universities are rethinking their study abroad programs for the coming terms due to coronavirus concerns.

Stanford University has suspended its Italy program for the winter term, and a spring suspension also is a possibility.

UC Berkeley currently has no programs running abroad, but there may be some Bay Area students there now under broader UC programs.

San Jose State University decided to suspend a study abroad program and a student exchange program set to begin next month in South Korea. The university said it is working on alternative programs in other countries.

For SJSU students studying abroad in Milan, Italy, the university said continues to monitor the situation and assess the risk through numerous sources, including but not limited to the U.S. Department of State and CDC, to determine the process for evacuation if needed.

Saint Mary's College has altered some study abroad programs, and the university is closely monitoring its students overseas. And Santa Clara University has no current study abroad programs.