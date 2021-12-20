Bay Area Students Get COVID-19 Test Kits to Use Over Holiday Break

Many Bay Area school districts sent children home with something extra this holiday break: COVID-19 test kits.

The districts are hoping the children will take the tests before they return to school in the new year.



About 22,000 at-home rapid COVID-19 test kids went home with Mount Diablo Unified School District students and staff.

Superintendent Dr. Adam Clark said the district has its own testing, but the kits are different.

"It is something that can help students and families feel more comfortable during vacation as they are having relatives and folks coming over to their homes," Clark said.

People who took a test kit have to go online and register.

"You have to share your results online whether you're positive or negative," Clark said.

If a student tests positive, there are additional questions, including whether they're vaccinated or unvaccinated.

"Worst case scenario: a student is quarantined for 10 days. That’s probably a non-vaccinated student," Clark said.