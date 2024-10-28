White House replica in the Bay Area sells for $23 million

A White House replica in the Bay Area is now off the market.
Known as "The Western White House," the home in Hillsborough recently sold for $23 million. The sellers initially asked for just under $39 million.
The home was built in 1930 and designed by famed architect Julia Morgan, who also designed Hearst Castle.
Equipped with a replica East Room and Oval Office, the White House replica home sits on three acres of land.
