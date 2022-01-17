Bay Area Native Identified as Woman Pushed to Her Death at NYC Subway Station

The woman who died Saturday after being pushed in front of a subway train in New York City has been identified as a Bay Area native.

Michelle Go, 40, was born in Berkeley and grew up in Fremont. She graduated from American High School in 1998.



Her family said she went to New York to get her Master of Business Administration and worked for different financial firms.

The family issued the following statement: "We are in a state of shock and grieving the loss of our daughter, sister, and friend. We hope Michelle will be remembered for how she lived and not just how she died. She was a beautiful, brilliant, kind, and intelligent woman who loved her family and friends, loved to travel the world and to help others. Her life was taken too soon in a senseless act of violence, and we pray that she gets the justice she deserves. Thank you for your condolences. We ask the media to please respect our privacy during this very difficult time."

The man believed responsible fled the scene but turned himself in to transit police a short time later, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference with Mayor Eric Adams at the station.

Go was waiting for a southbound R train around 9:40 a.m. when she was apparently shoved, according to police.

“This incident was unprovoked, and the victim does not appear to have had any interaction with the subject,” Sewell said.