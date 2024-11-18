Atmospheric river could bring heavy rain to Northern California

A "strong" atmospheric river appears poised to soak Northern California, including parts of the North Bay, later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm system, expected during the mid- to late-week time frame, could bring periods of heavy rain and gusty winds to the North Bay and areas north, the weather service said.

The weather service said finer details on timing and rainfall amounts are still uncertain at this time.

Quite a lot to talk about this week!

A Freeze Warning has been posted for tonight, and confidence is increasing in a strong AR system beginning Wednesday. Here's a glance at how much rain you can expect with the initial round of rainfall. More by the weekend. Stay tuned!!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/HjbiqA9qrl — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 18, 2024

The weather service has issued a flood watch for Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties between 4 a.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday.

⚠️A Flood Watch has been issued for the North Bay beginning 4 AM Wednesday through 4 AM Thursday. Flooding will be possible due to excessive rainfall. #cawx pic.twitter.com/7lJH8l1Eb8 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 18, 2024

"Localized flooding looks likely and we could see some regional flooding as well as [atmospheric river]-boosted rain rates increase runoff as the ground becomes increasingly saturated," NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Rob Mayeda said in a statement. "Areas south of San Francisco may initially see much less rain vs. the North Bay, but by Friday into Saturday we should see higher rain rates regionwide as the cold front moves through the region."

With the return of storm season, you'll likely hear the term atmospheric river a lot more. Meteorologist Vianey Arana breaks down what you need to know about the river in the sky.

Atmospheric rivers are long and relatively narrow bands of water vapor that form over an ocean and flow through the sky, transporting much of the moisture from the tropics to northern latitudes.

They occur globally but are especially significant on the West Coast of the United States, where they create 30% to 50% of annual precipitation and are vital to water supplies but also can cause storms that produce flooding and mudslides, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.