Armed Suspect in Custody After Standoff at Main Jail in San Jose: Sheriff

Santa Clara County deputies and numerous other law enforcement responded to the Main Jail in San Jose for an armed suspect who fired shots early Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect surrendered peacefully and was in custody just after 6 a.m. after a more than three-hour standoff, officials said.

The jail at 150 W. Hedding St. was placed on lockdown, and the male suspect was isolated to a squad car in the basement parking lot of the building, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's deputies, San Jose police officers and California Highway Patrol units responded to the scene. Tactical and negotiation teams also responded.

No injuries were reported.

About 20 law enforcement vehicles were reported at the scene, and sheriff's officials urged the public to avoid the area.

The following streets were shut down to traffic: Hedding Street at San Pedro Street; Hedding at Guadalupe Parkway; Guadalupe Parkway at West Mission Street; San Pedro Street at West Mission Street.