California

Another California Ski Resort Moves Up Season Opener

Palisades Tahoe is joining Mammoth Mountain in starting its ski season on Oct. 29

Fresh snow at Palisades Tahoe.
Will Paden/Palisades Tahoe

Another California ski resort has moved up its opening day thanks to this week’s huge dump of snow in the Sierra Nevada.

Palisades Tahoe joins Mammoth Mountain in starting its season on Oct. 29.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Palisades Tahoe said the big storm dropped more than 3 feet (0.9 meter) of snow on its upper mountains. The resort plans to be open on weekends only as conditions allow until full-time operations begin on Nov. 24.

Mammoth moved up its opening by two weeks to Oct. 29 even before the storm, fed by a powerful atmospheric river, arrived last weekend.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaSierra NevadaLake TahoeSkiingsnowboarding
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us