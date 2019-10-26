Airbnb and Lyft Offer Services to Those Affected by SoCal Fires

Firefighters hose down a burning house during the Tick Fire in Agua Dulce near Santa Clarita, California on October 25, 2019. - California firefighters battled through the night to contain a fast-moving wildfire driven by high winds that was threatening to engulf thousands of buildings. Around 40,000 people were told to flee the Tick Fire, which was raging across 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) just north of Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

As thousands of Los Angeles residents were warned to evacuate their homes as fires burned in Santa Clarita and San Bernardino, several companies have come forward to offer relief services to those affected.

Lodging

Airbnb hosts are opening their homes to evacuees and relief workers free of charge from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7. Hosts who have lodging available that is not currently open to displaced neighbors or relief workers may create a listing on the Airbnb site. A map of available homes and information on how to create a listing can be found here.

Transportation Services

Lyft is offering two free rides up to $15 each between Oct. 24 and Oct. 30 as part of the company's Wheels for All program. Evacuees may us the code OLDWATERRELIEF19 to reach designated locations listed on the Lyft site. More information can be found here.

Uber is capping surge prices in areas that are impacted by the fires, preventing the cost of rides from going up if there are more riders than available drivers.

Metrolink tracks between Vincent Grade Acton and Via Pincessa are closed due to fire department activity. Additionally, buses could not be secured to move passengers due to closures on the 14 Freeway.

Several AV Lines were canceled or delayed due to track closures. Passengers of certain lines can receive a reimbursement up to $50 for use of alternative transit, such as taxis or rideshare services. A list of affected lines and trains can be found here.