Air India passenger flying to SFO finds metal blade in meal

A week after an Air India passenger said they found a metal blade in their in-flight meal during their trip to San Francisco, the airline confirmed what the object was.

An airline spokesperson said a foreign object was found in the passenger's meal, adding that an investigation identified the object as part of a "vegetable processing machine" used by the airline's catering partner.

Air India said it will start to require stricter measures so a similar incident doesn't happen again.

