Cain Velasquez Released From San Jose Main Jail After Posting Bail

Cain Velasquez, the former UFC champ accused of attempted murder, walked out of the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose around midnight Wednesday, after posting bail, with his case likely to go to trial next year.

He spent the last eight months behind bars.

"I just feel blessed," Velasquez said. "Ready to go home, be with the loved ones, family, friends and make something positive out of this whole situation. Thank you to everybody who had my support, I love you all."

Velasquez is accused of trying to kill the man he claims molested his young child. He was granted bail Tuesday, the same day a judge ruled his case can go to trial.

Following a two-day preliminary hearing, the judge ruled there is enough evidence to bring the case to a jury. The trial will likely start next year, with a life prison sentence on the line for Velasquez.

Mark Geragos after @cainmma was granted bail:



“We’re gratified and he’ll be able to go home and start the healing process. It’s been a long slog and after 8 months he’s finally going home.”#ufc#mma pic.twitter.com/EzLlwJAQiM — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) November 8, 2022

Velasquez was arrested in San Jose last February after he shot at a pickup truck carrying the man accused of molesting his child through busy streets in multiple South Bay cities, ramming the vehicle with his own truck during a high-speed chase, prosecutors said.

A judge previously denied bail to Velasquez, who faces attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges. His attorney, Mark Geragos, has said he plans on vindicating Velasquez in court.