Watch: Aerial Coverage of Lightning-Sparked Wildfires in the Bay Area

Dozens of wildfires sparked by a lightning storm continue to burn across the Bay Area. Tens of thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate their homes while firefighters from all over the region respond and work to contain the flames.
You can view a Cal Fire map of current incidents here.
More coverage:
- For the latest on the CZU Lighting Complex Fire in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, click here.
- You can find updates on the LNU Lightning Complex Fire burning in Napa and Sonoma Counties here.
- The latest on the SCU Complex Fire burning in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties here.