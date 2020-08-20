Wildfires

Watch: Aerial Coverage of Lightning-Sparked Wildfires in the Bay Area

A livestream from the NBC Bay Area SkyRanger will be shown in the video player. When we're not broadcasting live, you'll see raw video from a previous flight.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Dozens of wildfires sparked by a lightning storm continue to burn across the Bay Area. Tens of thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate their homes while firefighters from all over the region respond and work to contain the flames.

You can view a Cal Fire map of current incidents here.

More coverage:

  • For the latest on the CZU Lighting Complex Fire in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, click here.
  • You can find updates on the LNU Lightning Complex Fire burning in Napa and Sonoma Counties here.
  • The latest on the SCU Complex Fire burning in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties here.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresLNU Complex
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us