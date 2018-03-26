A pair of whales were spotted in a Seal Beach channel Monday, attracting a crowd of onlookers and raising concerns they might get stuck in the shallow water. (Published 3 hours ago)

The whales were spotted around mid-morning in the channel, floating along the surface of the water, giving an impressive show to a crowd of camera-wielding spectators who gathered to get a glimpse of the pair.

By late morning, the whales appeared to be making their way back to open water, but they continued to linger in the mouth of the channel.



