Caught on Camera: Two Whales Attract a Crowd in Seal Beach - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Caught on Camera: Two Whales Attract a Crowd in Seal Beach

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Whales Spotted in Seal Beach Attract Spectators

    A pair of whales were spotted in a Seal Beach channel Monday, attracting a crowd of onlookers and raising concerns they might get stuck in the shallow water. (Published 3 hours ago)

    A pair of whales were spotted in a Seal Beach channel Monday, attracting a crowd of onlookers and raising concerns they might get stuck in the shallow water.

    The whales were spotted around mid-morning in the channel, floating along the surface of the water, giving an impressive show to a crowd of camera-wielding spectators who gathered to get a glimpse of the pair.

    By late morning, the whales appeared to be making their way back to open water, but they continued to linger in the mouth of the channel.


    Connect With Us
    AdChoices