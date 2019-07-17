First-of-Its-Kind Cannabis Café Approved in California

A cannabis controversy is lighting up in West Hollywood. A developer wants to build a marijuana restaurant, a first of its kind, near a Jewish synagogue and the rabbi wants no parts of it. (Published 3 hours ago)

Developer Want to Open Marijuana Restaurant Near Synagogue

The city of West Hollywood made a landmark decision Tuesday, when it approved a space within its city limits for what's billed as a first-of-its-kind cannabis café.

Lowell Farms promises cannabis cuisine and a smoking area, too. However, it's an open air restaurant directly across the street from a synagogue.

A rabbi at the meeting asked for the the business license to be rejected. After the café was approved, the rabbi left without a word.

To gain resounding unanimous approval from the city of West Hollywood, Lowell Farms promised an air filtration system like the one used in casinos.

While the approval is historic and many believe the move by the progressive city is only the start, the cannabis consumption area licenses are only good for a year. Skeptics are watching to make sure these marijuana milestones are not half-baked.

The restaurant will be alcohol free, since state law prohibits the consumption of cannabis and alcohol on the same site.

The doors could open within months.

A National Restaurant Association survey released earlier this year showed that plant-based ingredients, including cannabis and CBD, were considered some of the top trends in the industry. Seventy-six percent of the 650 association-member chefs surveyed identified cannabis/CBD-infused food as the second-most popular trend.

Cannabis-infused drinks were identified as the top trend.