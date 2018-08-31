Twitter Video Shows Men Pushing, Pulling and Kicking 'Kid' on SF Muni - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Funeral for Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin
logo_sd_2x

Twitter Video Shows Men Pushing, Pulling and Kicking 'Kid' on SF Muni

By Diana San Juan

Published 59 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Viral Video Shows Men Pushing Rider Off Muni Train

    Independent journalist Anna Sterling who posted the video, which has since gained over 3,000 likes and shares, wrote "They’re attempting to throw him onto the street. You can see it clearly here. He’s just a kid. This is not okay." Pete Suratos reports.

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    A video posted on Twitter Thursday night showed two men attempting to throw out a "kid" from a San Francisco Muni train for allegedly playing his music too loud.

    Independent journalist Anna Sterling who posted the video, which has since gained over 3,000 likes and shares, wrote "They’re attempting to throw him onto the street. You can see it clearly here. He’s just a kid. This is not okay."

    The video shows two adult men violently pushing, pulling and kicking the young man toward the doors and putting him in a chokehold. Witnesses are heard demanding the men stop what they’re doing but it is unclear how the situation ended.

    Sterling said she didn't take the video herself and that it was sent to her by a witness who said she got off the train to help the young man.

    SFMTA tweeted in reaction to the video: "This video is certainly disturbing and passenger safety is our top priority. We are working with @SFPD to investigate the incident."

    Muni officials said they are providing surveillance video from the train to police as they investigate.

    Full video here.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices