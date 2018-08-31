Independent journalist Anna Sterling who posted the video, which has since gained over 3,000 likes and shares, wrote "They’re attempting to throw him onto the street. You can see it clearly here. He’s just a kid. This is not okay." Pete Suratos reports.

A video posted on Twitter Thursday night showed two men attempting to throw out a "kid" from a San Francisco Muni train for allegedly playing his music too loud.

Independent journalist Anna Sterling who posted the video, which has since gained over 3,000 likes and shares, wrote "They’re attempting to throw him onto the street. You can see it clearly here. He’s just a kid. This is not okay."

The video shows two adult men violently pushing, pulling and kicking the young man toward the doors and putting him in a chokehold. Witnesses are heard demanding the men stop what they’re doing but it is unclear how the situation ended.

Sterling said she didn't take the video herself and that it was sent to her by a witness who said she got off the train to help the young man.

SFMTA tweeted in reaction to the video: "This video is certainly disturbing and passenger safety is our top priority. We are working with @SFPD to investigate the incident."

Muni officials said they are providing surveillance video from the train to police as they investigate.

