Fish Skin Used to Treat Bears Burned by Thomas Fire

Veterinarians successfully used alternative medical treatments such as acupuncture on three wild animals burned in the Southern California wildfires, although one patient -- a 5-month-old mountain lion -- did keep eating his fish-skin and corn-husk bandages, vets at the University of California, Davis said Wednesday.



Rescuers brought two adult bears, one of them pregnant, and the young mountain lion to veterinarians with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the university after the animals were hurt in the largest wildfire in state history. They were found in the Los Padres National Forest, whose mountains stretch through badly burned areas of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.



