Teen Fatally Struck by Sheriff's Vehicle After Running Across Lanes - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Teen Fatally Struck by Sheriff's Vehicle After Running Across Lanes

By City News Service

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Three ways La Jolla UTC delivers on what employees really want
    NBC 7

    A teenage girl was struck and killed by a Riverside County Sheriff's Department vehicle Thursday in Perris after she ran across lanes on Perris Boulevard.

    The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Perris Boulevard and Nuevo Road, according to Deputy Mike Vasquez.

    A witness went to her aide before firefighters were able to perform CPR.

    The teen was taken to a hospital and later died, Vasquez said.

    She was running across lanes when she was struck by the sheriff's vehicle, a witness told NBC4.

    Vasquez said the California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.


    Published 23 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices