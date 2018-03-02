Nearly 150 Canceled Flights at Bay Area Airports

Bay Area stormy weather is not only causing roads to jam, but it's affecting air traffic as well. (Published Thursday, March 1, 2018)

Bay Area stormy weather is not only causing roads to jam, but it's affecting air traffic as well.

San Francisco International Airport alerted the public that due to high winds, there is a Traffic Management Program in place. Airport officials reported 145 flight cancellations as of 10 p.m. Thursday.

The traffic flow initiative also is causing hundreds of flight delays averaging about five hours, the airport said. As of Thursday night, there were 430 delayed flights at SFO, but an airport official said they were not all weather related,

San Jose International Airport reported three canceled flights earler Thursday, one arrival and two departures, and Oakland International Airport had one canceled arrival.

