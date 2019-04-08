Stanford Ousts Student Linked to College Admissions Scandal

Aftershocks from the college admissions scandal continue to rumble at Stanford University where a student's admission has been rescinded due to a link to a $500,000 donation to the school's sailing team. Kris Sanchez reports.

Aftershocks from the college admissions scandal continue to rumble at Stanford University where a student's admission has been rescinded due to a link to a $500,000 donation to the school's sailing team.

The university found that the student referenced made-up sailing credentials in her application. The $500,000 donation, which was paid through Stanford's sailing coach, who has been fired, came after the student's admission.

The student has not been named publicly and is no longer on the university's campus, according to Stanford. Any credits she received have been vacated.

According to the university and The Stanford Daily, the applicants for the class of 2023 and current students are all clear of any wrongdoing in the nationwide bribery scandal.

Disgraced Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes unrelated to the student in question.

Nearly one dozen Bay Area parents have already appeared before a federal judge in Boston on charges related to allegedly paying bribes for their children to be considered athletic recruits and allegedly paying to better their test scores through various means.

As the impact hits students whose parents are accused, the U.S. Attorney's Office says there still could be more arrests and charges.